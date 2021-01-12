Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil has revealed he plans to play his football in Turkey or the United States when he finally leaves the Premier League club.

The German has not played for Mikel Arteta’s side since March last year and has just six months left on his contract at the Emirates.

He dropped plenty of hints about his next destination in a Twitter question and answer session, with Fenerbahce and DC United reported to be among the teams leading the chase for his signature.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner was asked if he would continue his career when he left Arsenal, whom he joined in 2013.

“I definitely will,” he replied. “There are two countries I want to play football in before I retire: Turkey and USA. If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce.”

Ozil, the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history, said he was a Fenerbahce fan when growing up in Germany.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta