OZO Group, the largest human capital and outsourcing services company in Malta, is expanding its operations to Hungary after it was chosen to be the professional partner of an international group in Budapest.

This is the first international assignment of its kind for OZO and is in line with the Group’s vision to expand its services beyond the island’s shores.

OZO Group CEO Fabio Muscat said: “We are honoured to have been chosen to offer our services in the bustling city of Budapest. Our staff, who are trained at our accredited academy, are equipped with the necessary skills to deliver an unparalleled service to our clients. Our vision is to consolidate our position as market leaders in Malta, while broadening our horizons overseas.”

The Group employs more than 3,000 full-time, unionised employees who provide services to blue chip companies in the tourism, hospitality, and manufacturing industries.

In 2016, a London Stock Exchange study identified OZO Group as one of 1,000 companies set to inspire Europe. In 2018, it went on to become a full member of the London Stock Exchange ELITE programme; an international business support and capital raising programme designed to help ambitious companies structure for further growth.

Muscat said the Group was exploring a number of international markets where it could replicate the successful operation it runs in Malta.

“We are confident that with proper and continuous investment in our human resources, we can reach and service international clients professionally, and forge a commercial relationship built on reciprocal trust.”