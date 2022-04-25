Nepal follows the Bikram Sambat calendar. The Nepali New Year is usually celebrated mid-April and marks the start of the solar year. The calendar is 56 years and eight months ahead of the Gregorian Calendar, and this year it turned 2079.

Following a pause in festivities over the past few years due to COVID restrictions, a few days ago the Non Resident Nepali Association organised a large commemorative event for the Nepali community, held over three days. During this event activities ranging from football and volleyball matches to traditional folklore shows took place.

To strengthen the relationship with the Nepali community, OZO Group was the main sponsor of the event. As a company supporting and participating in such initiatives is fundamental, as OZO Group strongly believes that the key for the wellbeing and integration of any expats’ community lies in encouraging the retention of their own culture, identity, and traditions.

Group CEO Fabio Muscat attended the event and was well welcomed by all. Commenting on this, he said: “It was a pleasure to experience and learn about the traditions of Nepal from their hard-working community here on our islands.”

OZO Group said it looks forward to advocating more events such as this in the future and will continue to reinforce the relationship with all expat communities, in order to make them feel at home.