A proposal for a 15-storey business tower in Ta’ Xbiex has been approved by the planning authority, with the only board member voting against being NGO representative Annick Bonello.

Submitted by Michael Stivala, secretary-general of the Malta Developers Association, the project also includes five basement parking levels accommodating 131 spaces.

The site, which has a footprint of about 839 square metres, contains one-storey dilapidated buildings having two frontages on Triq Testaferrata and Triq Enrico Mizzi and two frontages on Triq Emmanuel Galizia.

Though the case officer has recommended the application for refusal as the internal height of the basement parking levels was less than 30cm the minimum required by law, the planning board on April 9 expressed its intention to go against this decision.

Consequently, in line with planning regulations, the final decision was deferred to Thursday.

However, the case officer had found no objection in terms of the project’s height saying it would complement with the potential landscape of other approved developments in the area namely the 33-storey Metropolis project and the United Garage.

However, the Metropolis project is yet to materialise, 10 years after the issuance of the permit, and five years after the laying of the foundation stone by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Additionally, the case officer noted that the Ta’ Xbiex tower would have an overall positive impact on the area as it would replace the existing run-down buildings in a spot which is in dire need of regeneration. This position was also expressed by the Ta' Xbiex council representative who voted in favour.

The permit conditions include a planning gain of €120,550 and a €50,000 contribution for the artistic fund.

These funds will be used in conjunction with the Ta’ Xbiex council for the construction of public toilets, a guardian angel monument, a lighthouse and the installation of ramps for persons with special needs providing access to the sea and the existing belvedere.

A photo montage of the tower as viewed from the Manoel Island bridge.

NGO representative and council disagree on project's impact

During the discussion, Claire Bonello and Tara Cassar who were among the objectors contested the way in which the gross floor area was calculated, saying that this exceeded the maximum established by law. This was partly due to the fact that that balconies were not included.

NGO representative Annick Bonello pointed out that the site itself was not within the Gżira employment node of the North Harbour Local Plan. Bonello added that this tower would be in the midst of a residential area and would negatively impact to the quality of life.

However, Jonathan Orlando from the planning directorate insisted that in these kind of applications balcony spaces was not included in the calculation of the floor area. He added that the Gżira employment node included areas in the vicinities and consequently it was in line with the local plan.

Yasmine Tonna, from the Ta’ Xbiex local council insisted residents who spoke with them expressed their position in favour, rather than against, as this area which in the past was also a prostitution hub would be regenerated. Moreover, she added that neighbouring residential properties would increase in value once the project would be completed.