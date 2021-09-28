The Planning Authority (PA) has given a permit for the development of an agritourism facility in Mġarr where an organic farm will start offering accommodation.

Five one-storey blocks will be built at Vincent’s Eco-Farm, four of which used to accommodate tourists and one for the reception, a restaurant and a kitchen.

The buildings will cover an area of 400 square metres.

The PA board members unanimously approved the project.

The planning watchdog also approved the construction of a 200-square-metre, one-storey winery and seven tumoli of new vineyards as an extension to the 15 tumoli of existing vineyards.

There will also be an olive oil production facility and seven tumoli of new olive groves, extending from the eight tumoli of existing ones.

Objections to plan

Din l-Art Ħelwa had objected to further development within this ODZ area, saying the agrotourism facility could easily be located in the nearby villages “given the proximity and nature of our rural landscapes”.

The site is located outside the development zone at Il-Wied tal-Imselliet, to the south of Żebbiegħ.

It consists mainly of garigue and agricultural fields with the presence of at least one vernacular structure within the property. The farm, spread out on more than 17,000 square metres of arable land, is certified as fully organic.