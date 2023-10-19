Plans to build a block of apartments 300 metres from the protected Ġgantija Temples have been given the go-ahead.

The Planning Authority's approval comes despite warnings from campaigners about the importance of impact assessments on developments near world heritage sites.

The four-storey block in Xagħra was recommended for approval after the developer reduced the height and made changes to the façade so that a receded third floor is set back further from the road.

Gozo's Ġgantija temples have been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1980. The apartment block is also metres away from Ta’ Kola Windmill, which is a Grade 1 protected site.

It was approved after chairman Emanuel Camilleri proposed that the architect be asked to submit revised drawings that had addressed previous concerns.

Through PA 5562/21, developer Mark Xerri had originally proposed demolishing the existing structures and replacing them with a maisonette with a swimming pool, two, two-car garages at ground floor level and six apartments at first, second and third-floor levels in Triq il-Mitħna as well as a penthouse at recessed floor level.

The project was then downsized, with the developer altering plans to remove a basement level that would have involved excavation. This had led the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to withdraw its objections.

Environment NGOs and objectors, which include Wirt Għawdex, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar and Din l-Art Ħelwa, among others opposed the development within the Scheduled Area of Archaeological Importance for Ggantija.

The apartment block as originally proposed. Photo: PA

Din l-Art Ħelwa Gozo representative Daniel Cilia told the board that according to UNESCO, a heritage impact assessment should be a prerequisite for such proposed developments.

He said that Malta risked losing its world heritage sites in Gozo as well as Malta. “The responsibility is on you,” he said.

But PA CEO Oliver Magro said he could not "mention UNESCO at the eleventh hour" and told him he had the right to appeal.

Cilia replied that today's decision could have a domino effect. “If a Heritage Impact Assessment was not required for this development in the buffer zone, why should it apply to the Ġgantija Heights proposed development and the other applicants in the same buffer zone?” he asked.

He added that if UNESCO removes Ġgantija from its world heritage list, other heritage sites such as Tarxien, Ħaġar Qim, Mnajdra, Ta` Skorba and Ta` Haġrat would also be removed as they were listed together.

Objector Victor Borg said the overall height was only reduced by 112cm and listed several policies this proposed development was breaching including the one on the impact on long-distance views, which were not even requested, as well as others laying down the minimal natural lighting.

Astrid Vella from Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar said the lack of observance of UNESCO guidelines is "undermining the value of Malta’s UNESCO world heritage sites".

Despite the voices against it, only the NGO representative on the board voted against the proposed development.