The Planning Authority has approved a new 10-room boutique hotel just 13 metres from the protected St Paul’s Catacombs, in Rabat, despite calls for the locality to be afforded the same level of protection as neighbouring Mdina.

The project, anonymously approved by the Planning Commission, will see the conversion of a restaurant into a hotel, with the addition of floors overlooking Wignacourt Museum.

Through application PA0167/20, Michael Mizzi will convert Grapes Restaurant, in Triq il-Katakombi, into a boutique hotel, with several internal alterations and an extension by joining two buildings.

The original proposal was for the hotel to have 19 suites but has since been downsized to 11 suites and further to 10 rooms just before approval.

The site is located in Rabat’s urban conservation area and within the area of archaeological importance of Rabat and Mdina.

It abuts a scheduled area and is just a few metres away from St Paul’s Catacombs, scheduled as Class A.

We’re seeing loads of developments, which are spoiling the authenticity of the village

The site consists of a building now used as a restaurant, an adjoining building of vernacular value that appears dilapidated and a third building further up the street.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage did not object to the proposed boutique hotel, despite noting its proximity to the heritage sites and despite saying that “the likelihood of the discovery of similar features (catacombs) in the site in question is highly likely”.

It said any development on site will be subject to archaeological monitoring and that the discovery of cultural heritage features may require changes to approved plans.

The superintendence also requested a €7,000 bank guarantee to cover the internal alterations and the restoration of the façades.

The commission approved the project, which was originally slated for refusal, after noting that the developer had addressed the reasons for refusal. It noted changes to the third-floor level, with the removal of the 11th suite and the removal of a staircase on the rear part of the site.

The Design Advisory Committee withdrew its objection related to the visual integrity of the proposed development. The developer had since obtained clearance from the Malta Tourism Authority.

During a recent hearing on the application, Rabat mayor Sandro Craus insisted that his locality had a lot to offer visiting tourists and locals and this was being threatened by development plans that risk ruining what’s left.

“We’re seeing loads of developments, which are spoiling the authenticity of the village. We need to protect heritage and what there is in Mdina, which is being protected, needs to be extended also to Rabat. We are all for business but it needs to be in line with the context,” Craus said.

“We need to preserve the historical context of the area. The proposal is excessive, especially on the back part over Wignacourt Museum.”

Craus noted that other boutique hotels in Rabat respected the context of the village and its surrounding heritage.