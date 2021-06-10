The Planning Authority on Thursday approved by a whisker the controversial db Group project in Pembroke despite unprecedented opposition from local councils, residents and environmental groups.

The project was approved with four votes in favour and three against, including the Pembroke council representative.

The €250 million project will see the construction of a 12-storey hotel and two 17- and 18-storey residential towers on the former ITS site.

The decision was taken by seven board members after five members decided to recuse themselves due to a possible conflict since they were present when the project was first approved in 2018.

The three members who voted against - Gilmour Camilleri, Omar Vella and Pembroke deputy mayor Omar Arab - said there were big question marks on the project, especially about the tunnel leading to the project which is covered by a separate application.

Those voting in favour were chairman Martin Camilleri, Saviour Debono Grech, Sean Mangion and Duncan Mifsud.

Earlier, PA chairman Vince Cassar, Environmental Resources Authority chairman Victor Axiak, Joseph Brincat and NGO representative Annick Bonello sent a note to the board saying that although they believed they could decide on the matter, they had decided to withdraw from the hearing anyway. Lawyer Chris Cilia recused himself over a potential professional conflict.

The PA board usually has 11 members, including the chair. Following the recusal, the remaining board members amount to six. A board meeting requires a quorum of seven members, but the representative of the Pembroke local council will be the seventh board member at the hearing.

It was actually approved in a sitting in 2018 but was sent back to the drawing board in 2019 after a court found that Matthew Pace, one of the authority's members who voted in favour of the project, had a potential financial interest in it being approved.

This application was later withdrawn and the development was downscaled to 31 floors in new plans submitted last year, with the developers saying they had listened to the complaints and acted on them by revising the original plans and downscaling the project.

Moviment Graffitti's Andre Callus described the project as "atrocity and the worst project ever proposed” in Malta, as he lashed out at the developers of stealing the land from the public.

