Plans for the Msida Creek project, which will introduce flyovers to the Msida junction for easier traffic flow, were approved by the Planning Authority on Thursday.

Infrastructure Malta’s plans for the area received a radical redesign after initial drawings proved controversial.

Following consultation, the plans were amended to include more public open space, featuring a large open piazza in front of Msida parish church and a 300-metre canal, aimed at tackling the historic flooding issues experienced in the busy junction.

However, Kamra tal-Periti (Chamber of Architects) President Andre Pizzuto said during the PA hearing on Thursday that the chamber had not had the opportunity to meet with the agency about the project and that despite the redesign, its concerns were not addressed.

The original plans for the area earned a rebuke from the head of the Chamber of Architects for intensifying infrastructure and traffic in the heart of Msida.

The approved plans will now see over 60 per cent of the project dedicated to open public spaces.

Photo: Infrastructure Malta

The new design for the junction will see the elimination of the traffic light junction at the foot of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli connecting directly to Triq il-Marina, carrying traffic from Regional Road down an unobstructed path to Valletta on a flyover.

Traffic coming from Ta’ Xbiex will be connected directly to Valletta since the option for motorists to turn towards Birkirkara from a junction near the workers’ monument will be eliminated.

The plans will also expand the existing car park, doubling the number of available parking spaces and seeing the installation of solar panels above.

'Archaic' planning philosophy will harm the quality of life of residents

Pizzuto said that while the Chamber did not make a habit of commenting on individual planning applications, in this case it felt necessary because the “archaic” planning philosophy behind the plans would harm the quality of life of residents.

“As a fundamental principle, to direct traffic through the heart of a village is one of the worst forms of transport planning imaginable,” he said, adding that despite the revisions increasing public open space, it was still essentially proposing passing a junction through the heart of a town.

He said it was unfortunate that the chamber had not had the opportunity to meet with the agency and discuss alternatives.

“We wanted to propose conceptual changes and not minor ones, the problem is not the engineering but the planning concept itself being innately incorrect,” Pizzuto said.

“It is outrageous how we are not seeing the long-term impact of these choices.”

Photo: Infrastructure Malta

He added that making it easier for motorists to use a road which was not part of the arterial road network went against the country’s national transport strategy and that it was scandalous that the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had not objected to a high-level junction being built in the urban conservation area.

He also said it was “obscene” that the tender for the project had been published before the permits were approved.

“I urge you to use your conscience and your intellect to recognise that this project is a mistake,” Pizzuto said.

“We are trying to make concepts from the 1960s happen in 2023.

He said that the KTP would be publishing its vision of how the project could have been achieved without facilitating further traffic in the heart of Msida next week.

Project approved unanimously

All ten members of the Planning Board unanimously voted to approve the project.

In August, Infrastructure Malta published a call for tender for the project, with the winning bidder expected to complete the work within two years and provide a 10-year maintenance service.

The call is expected to close next month after being open for three months and will be followed by an adjudication period that is expected to take between two to three months to complete.

After a winning bidder is selected for the project, a contract is expected to be signed in the first quarter of 2024, with work beginning shortly after.