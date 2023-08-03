The Planning Authority board has approved the construction of a new bridge linking the Gzira promenade to Manoel Island, as well as a new junction consisting of a roundabout.

The project consists of the construction of a vehicular and pedestrian bridge and the formation of a new roundabout on Triq ix-Xatt and Triq William Reid, replacing the current junction, which links Gżira with Manoel Island.

The works include the construction of a gateway piazza and quayside and the construction of a new vehicular and pedestrian promenade road leading to Manoel Island, together with drop-off points and entrance to a car park which has already been approved in principle.

This new junction and bridge was one of the conditions imposed during previous planning applications dealing with the Manoel Island project.

The roundabout, with two carriageways, will allow uninterrupted traffic flow and facilitate access to Manoel Island.

The bridge will be 16 metres wide, but more than nine metres will be pedestrianised. The roundabout will be 22 metres in diameter and six new zebra crossings will be created.

The case officer explained that Transport Malta did not object to the proposal during a Planning Authority board meeting on Thursday. It instead requested a condition that it enters into an agreement with the developers, MIDI plc, covering the upkeep of the junction and bridge. The PA imposed a €10,000 bank guarantee for landscaping and another €7,000 bank guarantee requested by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, covering the old bridge.

A plan of the proposed new junction leading to Manoel Island. Photo: PA

Board members raised concerns about the lack of bike lanes as part of the proposed project. The idea is to have a bike lane from St Julian’s to Valletta. They noted that the plans do not include these bike lanes and said it did not make sense to approve this project and then add bike lanes at a later date.

The chairman said that bike lanes are not the remit of the PA, noting that the developer said these were at the back of their minds. “There’s enough space for them,” the project’s architect told the board.

At the end of the discussion, the board unanimously approved the project, adding a condition that the developer needs to submit revised plans which also include the bike lanes.

Manoel Island, formerly known as ‘Isoletto’ in the Knights’ Domain, is a leaf-shaped island with an approximate area of 305,000sq.m and is located at the heart of Malta’s largest and most densely populated conurbation within Marsamxett Harbour, with direct visual links to Tigné, Sliema, Gzira, Ta’ Xbiex, Msida.