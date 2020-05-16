Plans to build a football pitch in Naxxar for the town’s football club have been approved by the Planning Authority.

Sports parliamentary secretary Clifton Grima said on Saturday that the approval meant that the dream of many Naxxar locals was now one step closer to becoming reality.

The pitch, which will be built using €8 million in funding from the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools, will be used by local schoolchildren during the day and Naxxar Lions FC’s nursery during after-school hours.

Spanning around 9,800 square metres, the project will include an 11-a-side pitch, accommodate roughly 400 spectators and provide 500 parking spots on two levels. More than 100 trees will be planted. The project is being led by architect Valerio Schembri.

Naxxar Lions FC youth nursery chairman Marlon Brincat said the pitch would allow the club’s roughly 190 nursery players to train in good conditions.

A rendered model of the finished project.