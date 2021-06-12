Two heritage buildings forming part of the Villa Frere estate in Pietá are to be restored after the Planning Commission granted development permission for the projects.

Villa Hay and the Gardener’s Cottage, which are close to 200 years old, contain various architectural elements typical of Maltese vernacular architecture including double walls, ceilings supported on diaphragm arches and timber beams, flagstone floorings, alcoves and a variety of stone staircases.

Villa Frere’s lower-most garden and orchard, which was once enclosed by rubble walls, lies below both buildings.

The two buildings were neglected over the years and damage has led to collapsing ceilings, staircases, archways, walls and associated structures.

Vegetal overgrowth, defective stormwater barriers and a lack of maintenance have also added to the decay.

The buildings are currently run-down. Photo: PA

The 12-acre Villa Frere estate was created by a British diplomat and philanthropist, John Hookham Frère, following his wife’s death in 1831. It fell into neglect and disrepair 100 years later but has over the past years been revived by volunteers working with Friends of Villa Frere, an NGO set up in 2013 to protect the estate and which has been entrusted to look after it by Heritage Malta.

The PA granted Villa Frere its highest level of planning protection, Schedule 1 status, in 2020.

Restoration works on Villa Hay and the Gardener’s Cottage will include the replacement of any timber bean, the dismantling of any xorok and their reconstruction reusing the same components, the reinstatement of collapsed staircases, porticoes and walls.

“All cementitious finishes shall be removed since these contribute to salt activity within the stone. Any non-historic accretions or non-historic services including drainage systems and electrical wiring shall be removed manually,” the PA said in a statement announcing the works.

The project will be partially funded by the PA’s Irrestawra Darek grant scheme, which entitles Schedule 1 buildings to grants of up to €100,000 for restoration.

All works will be carried out following an approved restoration method statement and works will be monitored by the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage in collaboration with the PA's conservation officers, the authority said.