The Planning Authority on Thursday approved the building of six villas outside the development zone in Mellieħa, citing previous applications for buildings that were approved in the 1970s as justification for the decision.

Located next to a series of caves known as l-Għerien tal-Ħilda, the site is currently occupied by a dilapidated structure that was once known as the Sunshine Tourist Complex.

The applicants, CF Developers, which includes Gozitan construction businessman Joseph Portelli as a shareholder, applied to demolish the building and build six residential villas, four swimming pools and a series of rubble walls to replace it.

The architect is former BCA chair Maria Schembri Grima.

The planning directorate concluded that, as per the Rural Policy and Design Guidelines of 2014, since the buildings on the site are covered by valid planning permission and the new development does not exceed the existing footprint of the building, then the proposal is not objectionable.

The permit was issued despite a parliamentary petition by a Mellieħa local councillor calling on authorities to halt the plans to demolish the derelict buildings in the Miżieb woodland and develop villas with pools.

The site is currently occupied by an agricultural shed/glasshouse, apartments and a restaurant, which are in disrepair.

In his report, the case officer argues that PA policies allow for the rehabilitation and change of use of existing ODZ structures.

“The proposed redevelopment is deemed acceptable from a planning point of view since the redevelopment of an existing disturbed site is in line with the general principles of the Rural Policy and Design Guidance 2014,” the case officer wrote.

When the matter was discussed by the PA board on Thursday, new board member Andrew Ellul declared a conflict and withdrew from the meeting.

The board heard the case officer explain how a permit had been issued in 1974 for a dwelling and another one in 1991 for a terraced house.

The applicant told the board that the footprint on site today was larger than what was being proposed, adding that the design complemented the topography and respected the surroundings.

Carmel Cacopardo, on behalf of residents in the area, said that although permits had been issued in the past, the application had to be considered on its own merits and could not ignore current policies.

“Policies are there to ensure that rural areas are not exploited by uses that are not legitimate or necessary. That’s the whole argument and in my opinion, this permit should not be granted,” he told the board.

What there is on-site today was a dilapidated structure, not a residence, insisting that the board ought to refuse the permit and order that the land be reinstated to the state it was before it was exploited.

At the end of a discussion, the permit was approved with six votes in favour and three against, including that of the NGO representative and the Mellieħa vice mayor.