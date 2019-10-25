The Planning Authority has issued for public consultation a set of proposed objectives to guide the revision of the Rural Policy Design Guidance, published in 2014.

The policy guidance has proven controversial since it was introduced, with critics saying it has made it much easier to build in Outside Development Zones.

Chief among their objections is a provision allowing landowners to build in such areas if they can prove that structures on site were inhabited at some point in the past.

Through this public consultation, the PA is seeking to:

* establish whether the scope of the current policy has had the intended effect;

* identify provisions which might be outdated, confusing or require clarification;

* ensure that the amended policy has clear goals which meet the aspirations of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development and the National Rural Development Programme;

* ensure that the end product is consistent, effective and in line with the spirit of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development and the National Rural Development Programme rural objectives; and

* ensure a smooth transition into compliance when the new policy takes effect.

The 2014 Rural Policy Design Guidance may be viewed on the Planning Authority's website here.

Stakeholders and the public may submit their comments on the draft objectives by email to rural.policy@pa.org.mt. The closing date for submissions is November 15.