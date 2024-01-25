A Planning Authority board meeting had to be postponed on Thursday after the members resigned, as is normal practice upon a change of minister.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi's planning portfolio was transferred to Gozo minister Clint Camilleri in the recent cabinet reshuffle and the PA board has not been confirmed or reconstituted since.

The board was meant to decide on several applications, one of which was about the new Institute for Tourism Studies campus planned for Smart City in Kalkara.

The Planning Authority informed objectors that the application could not be discussed on Thursday but did not give a reason.

A spokesperson for the PA said when questioned that following a change in ministerial roles, all planning board members tendered their resignation as per normal procedure. The composition of the planning board will be announced in the coming days.

The PA unanimously approved the permit for the construction of the new ITS campus in August 2022. However, it still needed to discuss part of the permit that had been marked as a reserved matter.

The new campus will include a gymnasium, an indoor pool and spa and two levels of underground parking.

The ITS has been operating from a temporary campus in Luqa since 2018 after the site of its campus in Pembroke was controversially handed to the db Group which intends to build a hotel, residences and an entertainment and retail complex.

The new campus will be located to the southwest of Smart City in an area of just under 9,200 square metres.

The PA board was also set to decide on an application to extend a building in Battery Street, Valletta by three floors and to divide it into five residential units. The application was recommended for refusal.

The board was also due to decide on an application to sanction the General Soft Drinks Ltd Marsa factory as built including an extension to guard rooms, shifting of internal and external walls, an extension to part of the warehouse, a canopy, and changes to the external parking layout. The application, which was slated for approval, also proposed a new parking layout.

The final application on the agenda was the proposed demolition of an agricultural shed, a block of apartments and a restaurant in Triq il-Palma, Mellieha, to be replaced by six dwellings with pools. The project is proposed by CF Developers Ltd.