The Planning Authority is looking into the possibility of another scheme to fund the restoration of old house façades after the one it launched on Tuesday was oversubscribed within minutes, Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said on Wednesday.

He said he had spoken to the PA chairman, since these were funds derived from planning applications, to see whether the authority could identify other funds to issue a similar scheme.

The 'Irrestawra Darek' scheme was oversubscribed within minutes of opening on Tuesday, leaving architects furious as they tried and failed to submit their clients' applications.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said that more than 350 applications were registered within the first few minutes of the scheme being opened - enough to take up the €4 million allocated for it by the PA.

He said the scheme was on a first come first served basis and it was so popular that it was fully taken up within minutes.

The Kamra tal-Periti called the application rollout a "farce" and called on the PA to make the scheme open-ended, with people placed on waiting lists.

Speaking on Wednesday, Zrinzo Azzopardi indicated he was open to revising the scheme's application process.

He said a new scheme may be opened if the funds are found and mentioned the possibility of tweaking the way applications are submitted, given what happened on Tuesday.

As architects fumed over their inability to submit applications, some questioned whether the system had been rigged to favour specific applicants.

The Planning Authority vehemently denied that was the case, saying all architects were given access to the application portal at the same time, 12pm.

On Wednesday, to further quash those doubts, the PA published a list of the applications received (see pdf link below) and said it registered an "overwhelming response" from applicants.

More than 200 architects had submitted applications within minutes of the scheme opening, it said.

The Irrestawra Darek scheme allows owners of properties in Urban Conservation Areas to apply for up to €11,000 to reimburse the costs of restoring their property's façade.

A total of €4 million was allocated to the fund this year. A separate €1 million pot will be allocated to owners of scheduled properties. Applications for those funds open on June 6.