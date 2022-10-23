A baroque townhouse in Triq San Pawl, Cospicua, will retain its protected Grade 2 scheduling status after the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) turned down an appeal lodged against the Planning Authority for such status to be removed.

The EPRT confirmed the PA’s decision to schedule, taken in August 2019.

The townhouse is on a road characterised by other baroque or neo-classical townhouses from the 18th to the 20th centuries and the site subject to the decision is unique given its highly ornate façade, the PA said.

The main doorway is surrounded by highly intricate columns and two high-relief sculptures of Medusa and Pegasus, two personalities from Greek Mythology.

The PA said the columns rise to form the base and corbels for the bow-fronted closed timber balcony above it, impressive both aesthetically and artistically as it demonstrates great craftsmanship.

Other elements which make the façade worthy of protection are the oculus windows and French balconies, which continue to showcase baroque architecture on the façade.

Internally, there are also note-worthy elements typically found in a townhouse.

These include high ceilings, traditional Maltese roofing systems, skylights, and a basement.

The building has high architectural and aesthetic values and is said to be one of the best examples of baroque buildings on the island, the PA said.

It added that its high-relief sculptures found above the doorway are unique.

"Apart from a few changes carried out throughout its existence and the extensive damage that has occurred in recent years, the townhouse is still very much a product of its time.

The PA's schedule register may be seen here.