The Planning Authority has defended its decision to force a Għargħur man to dismantle structures he created on public land in an area known as Top of the World, but said religious niches in the area will be left untouched.

“The Authority acted upon a complaint it received and its enforcement officers were duty-bound to investigate,” the PA said in a statement on Friday, adding that the structures were “being erected on public garigue land within a pristine ODZ area of Għargħur.”

Claims that religious niches in the area would also be removed were incorrect, the PA said, noting that the niches were “long-established”, more than 400m away and had never formed part of its enforcement action.

There are two such niches in the area. One forms part of a miniature church structure while another is closer to the area targeted by the PA for enforcement action. Both will remain in place, a PA spokesperson clarified.

A religious niche in the area targeted for PA enforcement. This structure and a similar one down the road will remain, the PA said. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The PA's Friday statement came in response to public outrage sparked by reports that Ronnie Gauci was forced to destory structures that he had built in the area over the years, after he was threatened with a €50,000 PA enforcement fine.

Gauci started dedicating time to the area around six years ago, after noticing that it was being used as a makeshift and illegal rubbish tip. He cleaned the area up and turned it into a small rock garden, together with rubble walls and a small pond.

The PA said structures Gauci had built, which it described as “stones and concrete bricks cemented together”, were “sprouting from week to week” and insisted that it acted within its remit when ordering Gauci to clear the area.

Reports of the PA action prompted anger among the broader public, with many questioning why the authority appeared to be so quick to act in this situation while far more hesitant to enforce its decisions in others.

“We wonder why the PA doesn't bother to act 'within its remit' and carry out enforcement action in more glaring cases,” environmental lawyer Claire Bonello noted, writing on Facebook.