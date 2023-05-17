The Planning Authority on Wednesday started demolishing illegal development adjacent to the Pietà Boċċi Club within parts of the scheduled military glacis. The site is within a Grade 1 scheduled area.

It said the illegalities, including excavations and unauthorised extensions to the existing building, were subject to multiple enforcement notices which had been ignored.

The Authority said it had liaised with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to ensure that the remedial works do not to cause further damage to the scheduled area.

Due to the sensitivity of the operation and the difficult access to the site, most of the works are being carried out manually.