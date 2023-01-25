The Planning Authority has donated €75,000 towards the restoration of the historically important d’Aleccio paintings of the Great Siege in the Grand Council Chamber of the palace in Valletta. The authority had also donated €75,000 towards this project in 2020.

The donation was made to the Research, Innovation & Development Trust (RIDT) of the University of Malta.

The €300,000 project is being carried out by the Department of Conservation and Built Heritage within the University of Malta and Heritage Malta.

The paintings, which line the chamber, offer a unique – and historically accurate – depiction of the Siege of 1565.

They were commissioned by Grand Master Fra Jean de Cassiere (1572-1581) who invited artist Matteo Perez d’Aleccio to Malta in 1577.

Using eyewitness accounts and written reports, d’Aleccio created a narrative sequence of the siege across a series of 12 scenes.

Oliver Magro, executive chairperson at the Planning Authority said the authority was proud of its association with this restoration project.

"Our sponsorship of €145,000 towards the restoration of these magnificent wall paintings will ensure that this national treasure will be enjoyed by future generations. We commend the sterling work being carried out by the Department of Conservation and Built Heritage at the University of Malta, led by Prof JoAnn Cassar and her team.”