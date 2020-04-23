The Planning Authority has expressed an intention to approve the controversial Panorama Hotel extension, after the applicant scaled-down the proposal from an additional three storeys to one receded floor.

However, the final decision had been deferred as the PA board’s intention goes against the case officer’s recommendation to refuse the application.

Architect Colin Zammit, on behalf the applicant, V&C Developments, confirmed the plans were amended in the wake of the objections which had been raised to the original proposal.

Following the revised plans, eight board members expressed their intention to give their consent, while the three against included Environment Resources Authority chairman Victor Axiaq.

Planning board chairman Vince Cassar, who expressed his intention to vote in favour, justified his position on grounds that a development permit for a receded floor had already been issued in 2008 and renewed in 2015.

The only difference was that the recessed part had been slightly decreased. His position was echoed by the seven other board members who also expressed their intention to give their approval.

Located on the top of a ridge, the five-storey hotel, built in 1966, commands breathtaking views of Għadira Bay.

Prior to the revised plans, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had strongly objected due to the hotel’s location on a ridge edge, and the negative impact which the building would have on the village core skyline, particularly its close proximity to the parish church.

During the meeting, however, it transpired that the superintendence had not expressed its position on the scaled-down plans for one receded floor.

The original proposal was to build three additional floors comprising a receded penthouse level under a 2014 policy review which allowed two or more extra storeys for hotels.