Neptunes Waterpolo Club will from October start to heat their outdoor pool using a new electric heating pump which will save it thousands of euros and significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

This investment of €450,000 is being made possible after the Planning Authority, through its Development Planning Fund (DPF), agreed to finance the project.

One of the pioneers to promote swimming in Malta, the club has invested significantly in its infrastructure over the years to ensure it keeps offering swimming athletes of all ages the opportunity to improve their potential in the sport and keep a healthy lifestyle.

Heating and operating the pool between October and May has been a financial challenge for the club. The club’s management explored new technologies to find a solution which could be beneficial both financially and environmentally.

With the installation of the new pumping system not only will there be a substantial reduction in the localised emissions of the existing gas boiler but the savings in CO2 will be equivalent to planting 15,000 trees each year.

The funding application was submitted co-jointly with the eastern regional council.

Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi explained how the PA funds will contribute to three main objectives. First to use the budget generated from planning procedures into projects in various communities and, secondly, to encourage the public to make use of sports facilities at the centre of localities.

The third goal is for the country to become more energy-efficient and make another step forward towards a carbon-neutral economy by further reducing carbon emissions into the air.

Outgoing PA chairman Vincent Cassar, who is chairperson of the DPF Committee said the PA is proud to be associated with the project because it is a direct investment in sports and increases the number of swimming facilities in winter.

Neptunes president Matthew Bonello said the new heating system will significantly reduce running costs allowing the club to invest further in its athletes. It is also expected to be more reliable than the existing gas-powered system.