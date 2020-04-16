The Planning Authority board has given the green light to the final phase of the Tigne Point project which will see the construction of a 16-storey residential tower.

The approved project is to take place on the Northern area of the peninsula, adjacent to the Tigne’ Tunnel, which connects Qui-Si-Sana to Triq ix-Xatt.



The Planning Authority said in a statement that the new building will be set in conjunction with the public open space surrounding the recently-restored Garden Battery which was constructed in 1894 to seal the intervening ground between Fort Tigné and Cambridge Battery and to overlook over the natural coast characterized by the natural features including limestone and the open sea.



The new development will be built within an already excavated site. The structure consists of four basement levels, which will include 81 car parking spaces and 17-floor levels, with seven receding levels, providing 63 residential units.



The board agreed that the planning gain, amounting to over €220,000, will be used in the locality of Sliema to fund urban improvement projects.

Last August, the designers of the tower said the 13,200 square metre tower had been designed to maximise views towards the island’s capital Valletta and the Mediterranean Sea while the historic Garden Battery, a British-era fortification, would form a new landscaped public area with “nature plants, lush green spaces and stone terraces.