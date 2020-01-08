The Planning Authority said it is investigating the canopies and tents which have been erected in the vicinity of St John’s Co-Cathedral and nearby St John’s Square.

Last week, Times of Malta reported that several tented structures had cropped up after the first cold spell of the winter, some of them obscuring the façade of St John’s Co-Cathedral and other typical feature of Valletta architecture.

A spokesman for the Planning Authority said the “tented structures in this area of Valletta are being investigated and action will be taken to ensure that illegalities are removed and developments are contained within the approved boundaries”.

At least three establishments, Luciano restaurant, San Giovanni restaurant and Kantina café put up tents in the area.

Proprietors from Luciano and San Giovanni outlets declined to comment when asked if they had valid permits, while an architect handling Kantina café said that the establishment’s structures were covered by a development notification order (DNO).

At least three establishments put up tents in the area

All three establishment had been subject to several enforcement notices to remove similar structures in the past six years.

“If the PA’s instructions are not complied with, enforcement notices will be issued against each operator (as occupier of the land) and against the Lands Authority (as the owner of the land),” the spokesman said.

The San Giovanni outlet has had enforcement action against it suspended while a proposal to sanction the existing structures is currently under review by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal.

The application under review proposes the sanctioning of an extension of the open space that the establishment currently occupies, as well as the tables, chairs and umbrellas, in lieu of a permit sanctioning outdoor seating issued in 2009.

The first tribunal sitting for the appeal, which was held on December 18, had to be deferred with no decision, as the architect on the planning application, Robert Sarsero, is also a member of the sitting tribunal.

Neither the applicant nor any representation for San Giovanni were present for the sitting.

The appeal was deferred for March 7.