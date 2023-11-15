A Planning Authority restoration scheme for Grade 1 or 2 scheduled buildings will open to applications on Thursday, with €1 million in funding made available.

However, unlike previous editions of the popular Irrestawra Darek scheme, the PA will be introducing a lottery system rather than accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

Successful applicants will be able to restore the façade of their property and receive a full refund for the works, the Planning Authority said on Wednesday.

Interested applicants will not need to involve an architect at this early stage and can submit their interest either by applying online or visiting the PA offices.

Every submission will be given an exclusive number and placed in a carousel. All numbers will be extracted in a public draw and listed in sequential order. The draw will be held at the PA offices in Floriana.

The PA decision to introduce a lottery system follows controversy following its May launch of the Irrestawra Darek scheme for residences in Urban Conservation Areas.

Applicants rushed to file paperwork on the PA's online portal, crashing its website and filling the €4 million allocation within minutes. The Kamra tal-Periti had criticised the system as a "farce".

How much will be reimbursed?

Successful applicants of the scheme that opens on Thursday will be notified to contact their architect and start the process for the submission of a formal application which will include the submission of a restoration method statement and a bill of quantities.

The authority will reimburse all eligible restoration works carried out, up to €15,000.

The refund will also include up to €800 for eligible professional service charges (including periti fees) and €200 for the local council permit fees.

PA executive chairperson Oliver Magro said “owners of scheduled buildings carry a high responsibility to ensure that their property does not incur damages and is maintained.

"We are aware that for some owners this may be a burden. We consider it to be our obligation to assist and support owners of residential scheduled properties to upkeep these valuable and unique properties for generations to come."

”Eligible works include, among others, specialist cleaning (not sandblasting, power washing or chipping) of the façade, repair/replacement of doors, apertures or traditional timber/masonry/wrought iron balconies and the replacement of aluminium/pvc with traditional materials.

Residential owners of scheduled Grade 1 & 2 properties may submit their interest between Thursday at 8am and December 6 by noon. The draw will be held on December 11 at 9am.

The PA said funds for this and other similar schemes made available by the PA come from the fees it generates from the regularisation applications.

The regularisation application process provides property owners with the opportunity to regularise existing non-conformant developments located mainly within the development boundaries or Category 1 settlements, which existed prior August 16, 2016.