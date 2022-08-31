The Planning Authority (PA) has launched the third edition of its annual publication featuring the latest Malta Architectural and Spatial Planning (MASP) award prize winners and all participating projects, under the patronage of the President of Malta.

Held on August 26, in the MUŻA courtyard in Valletta, this year’s MASPtalks activity featured a high-profile lineup of speakers, including one of the UK’s top architects, Ed Hayden from Scott Brownrigg, one of the UK’s largest architectural firms with extensive international practice.

Hayden leads teams of architects and technicians and focuses on championing sustainable design and design quality, particularly within the practice’s life science and office sectors.

He shared his experience championing zero carbon projects and design innovation within Scott Brownrigg and the wider industry. He stressed that as an architect, design is an integral part of reinforcing the value of people’s lives and that, “anything we build should be a building that’s cherished”. As a first principle, “it’s all about enriching people’s lives with buildings which people care about”.

“If one cherishes something, he looks after it, so it lasts – and that’s sustainability.”

Hayden highlighted how the construction industry plays a vital role in the world economy, creating, operating and maintaining its physical infrastructure. It is also a significant contributor to the world’s carbon emissions, with energy consumed at every stage of the infrastructure lifecycle.

Hayden’s recent projects include the Cambridge Science Park Bio-Hub, Arm Headquarters, Peterhouse Technology Park, Cambridge international technology park, CABI Headquarters, and the award-winning St Georges College Activity Centre.

The MASPtalks event included a feature by the Society for Architecture & Civil Engineering Students (SACES), which together with IAS, organise the London Archivisit initiative. SACES are a faculty-based organisation representing all students within the Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta.

Archivisit provides exposure for local students to experience best practices in design and project management, new technologies, site processes/procedures and green infrastructure techniques. This year’s edition was sponsored by the Planning Authority and the Building and Construction Authority.

MASP awards jury chairman Vincent Cassar spoke about the benefits of the Archivisit activity overseas, describing it as “a great initiative in exposing architecture students to experience not only architecture and design from other countries but also to experience work practices".

Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said “the spirit of the MASP awards fits the type of future that the government envisages for this sector, one built on excellence and a positive contribution to society”.

The Planning Authority is holding an outdoor exhibition in Pjazza La Vallette to celebrate the contemporary architecture and design projects which won an award at the 2020 & 2021 MASP Awards. It will remain open until September 12.