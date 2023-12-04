The Planning Authority has cancelled a meeting with mayors of localities that could be impacted by the controversial proposed relocation of a tarmac factory to Mqabba.

Over the past days, residents, farmers and workers have expressed surprise that the planning application for the factory's relocation from Ħal Far to a disused quarry in Mqabba went under their radar.

They also came together for a protest against the plans saying they were concerned about the long-term impact of such a factory on their health and the produce grown in the surroundings.

The local councils of Qrendi, Mqabba, Safi, Rabat, Żurrieq, Kirkop and Siġġiewi have declared they are against the plant’s relocation, while the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage is opposed to the proposed development as it would prevent the quarry's rehabilitation.

An application by BIP Ltd to relocate the tarmac and concrete batching plant from Ħal Far to Ix-Xaghri l-Imqalleb, in Mqabba was filed in July 2021. BIP Ltd is owned by Sandra Axiak and Francesca Penza, daughters of contractor Carmel Penza.

Times of Malta reported on Saturday that a meeting between the authority and the local councils of the surroundings was being held on Monday.

The meeting was then cancelled.

Activist Wayne Flask told social media followers the authority did not say why the meeting had been cancelled.

"The cancellation of the meeting is no sign of victory," he said, adding that just like the application had gone under the radar of most, the authority might try to approve it around Christmas time.

"Remain vigilant," he warned residents who live close to the disused quarry.