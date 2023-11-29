The Planning Authority has resumed clearance of an illegal scrapyard in Xewkija after the owner reneged on a promise to do so himself.

In a statement, the authority said the clearance operation started in November last year and truckloads of material were removed, but works were stopped by a warrant of prohibitory injunction issued by a court at the owner's request.

The warrant was lifted when the owner promised to clear the remaining material and reinstate the site. He started honouring his commitment, but the work dwindled over the months, the PA said.

PA officials therefore moved in again on Wednesday morning assisted by Wasteserv personnel and the police.

A car and other material being removed from the illegal scrapyard in Xewkija. PA photo.

They removed more truckloads of derelict cars, trucks, tyres, white goods, and electronic equipment among other waste material.

Given the extent of the site, which measures 15,000m2, the operation is expected to continue for several days, the PA said. The contravener will be billed for the operation.