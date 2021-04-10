Two Planning Authority officers were threatened and physically attacked by a man slapped with an enforcement notice on his property in Qormi, the PA said on Saturday.

One of the officials needed medical treatment at a nearby health centre.



Both officials filed a report with the police and the aggressor was arrested and arraigned in court within 24 hours, the PA said. The man is pleading not guilty and has been granted bail pending the continuation of proceedings.



“The Authority unreservedly condemns any type of harassment or abuse on public officials carrying out their duties,” the PA said.