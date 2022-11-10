The planning board has postponed a decision on the building of a new fireworks factory in Għaxaq after claims of conflict of interest were raised during a sitting on Thursday.

The board postponed the decision to December 15 after the applicant's representatives claimed that a local councillor objecting to the application has a conflict of interest.

According to the representatives, councillor Keith Mario Fenech is involved in one of the locality's band clubs that already have a fireworks factory in the area. They said he should declare this conflict before speaking.

The board said it would seek legal advice on the matter and postponed the sitting.

When contacted for a comment, mayor Darren Abela told Times of Malta the council chose Fenech as its representative as it was sure he would "not succumb to any external pressures".

Fenech is also knowledgeable about the subject, Abela said.

The application had previously remained suspended for years after it was originally recommended for refusal but was then reassessed through a revised policy for fireworks factories, after which it was recommended for approval by the PA’s case officer.

The site earmarked for the development covers some 9,000 square metres of arable land outside of the development zone.

Għaxaq is already home to the St Mary’s and St Joseph fireworks factories, with farmers filing several objections citing the potential for the negative impact that a fireworks factory would have on their fields.

Residents and two of the locality’s band clubs have also rejected the application, due to its proximity to farms and historic buildings, including the chapel of St Lucy, the church of Christ the Redeemer and an old cemetery.

The Għaqda Mużikali San Ġużepp has argued that approval would effectively lead to the closure of its own fireworks factory, which was always used as a firing site during the village feast, as the new site is located just 100 metres away.

The Għaxaq local council presented a petition with over 1,500 signatures opposing the development.

'No policy that can justify this take-up'

Addressing the hearing, the project's architect Edwin Mintoff said the factory would follow all policy requirements. The proposed designs are also in line with the health and safety requirements in place for fireworks factories.

Reacting, lawyer Franco Galea, on behalf of the Għaxaq fireworks factories, said the take-up of agricultural land is not justified "in any way".

"There is no policy that can justify this take-up. Even when it comes to a small path for farmers, the Planning Authority objects to the take-up of land.

"It's like we are forgetting the context - there are four other fireworks factories. God forbid every locality sets up a firework factory. We are going to end up having an area that is like a military base, with all these explosives," Galea said.

The lawyer warned of a "massacre" if there was ever a small grass fire in the area.