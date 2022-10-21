The Planning Authority has postponed a decision on a large development in Nadur, after concerns that the height and size of the project will impact the outside development land the plot overlooks.

In a virtual hearing on Friday, which lasted close to three hours, Planning Commission members Stephania Baldacchino, Mireille Fsadni and Lorinda Vella voiced their concerns about the application and deferred the decision on the application to December 2.

“We are requesting that the height and size of the building are slashed, and that adequate terracing is adapted,” Baldacchino said.

“Whilst the height and mass of the building follow the current building policies, we are requesting that much more terracing, over and above what the policy calls for, is adapted to the project," she said.

"More attention to the design, height and size of the building must be given since it directly overlooks sensitive ODZ land.”

The project, PA/0085/21 is overlooking a green valley, which is also ODZ land, in Nadur and would see the construction of basement garages for 61 car spaces, 39 overlying apartments and eight penthouses.

PA board members raised their concerns about the 'overpowering' size and height of the development in Nadur. Photo: PA

The application is by Titan Development Ltd and the architect is Ray Demicoli.

The proposed development has drawn strong criticism, has over 1,000 objections and, just last year, four NGO’s initiated legal action to stop it.

Despite the case officer recommending the project for approval, the Planning Authority has voiced its concerns about the development.

Baldacchino emphasised the need to decrease the size of the application and said that it is “too massive” for the area.

She repeatedly said the development is not "fitting" in the context of the area.

“I am aware that the architect has previously amended the plans, yet I call for further setbacks and further reduction. I do not think the number of floors of the development is appropriate either, and, overall, the development needs further terracing,” she said.

Fsadni agreed with her points and called for one whole floor to be removed.

Vella added that the massing of the project is "overpowering".

Architect to take on recommendations

Demicoli said the developer will take on the recommendations and objections to the project.

“We are already thinking of how we can adapt more terracing and how we can reduce the impact of the building on the surrounding area,” he said.

Demicoli said the height had been reduced since the last sitting back in September as had the number of units.

He added that the development also followed "typical Gozitan architecture", to fit in with the area. Plans also included a buffer with Cypress trees to the surrounding ODZ land.

Photomontage not correct

During the hearing, one objector said how the current photomontages of the development are incorrect.

He highlighted that in the photomontage, the development is seen to be the same height as a third-party building next to it, which is not the case.

He said the current photomontages misinterpret the actual height and size of the building.

Baldacchino took note of this and said all photomontages will be verified by the planning directorate and called for new photomontages to go with the requested changes.

"This does not belong here"

Another objector, who resides on the same street as the development, questioned why the development is even being considered.

"Why do we want to make Gozo the next Malta," Corrine Zahra asked.

"This development does not belong here and if it does pass, this (development) will change the residents' lives."

Her concerns were also raised by other objectors, who said the huge development will have an impact on the air quality, sewage and traffic in the area.