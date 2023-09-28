A decision on whether another fireworks factory should be built in Għaxaq has been postponed by one week by the Planning Authority at the request of objectors.

The factory has been strongly opposed by Għaxaq local council, which collected more than 1,500 signatures in a petition against the development.

Two fireworks factories have also objected to the development, fearing it would impact their firing site.

San Gabriel Society, a Tarxien fireworks group, is applying to build the factory through PA/02831/12.

The application was first filed in 2012 to cover an area of 9,000 square metres of arable land at tal-Ħbula. The PA case officer originally recommended refusal but then changed his advice to approval after concluding that it complied with the 2014 policy covering fireworks factories.

On Thursday, Għaxaq local council asked the Planning Authority to defer the decision by a week to discuss issues involving the fire site with the applicant and other stakeholder.

The applicant agreed after a suspension of the planning board meeting.

The local council will be looking for assurances from the police and the Civil Protection Department that the locality's two fireworks factories will be allowed to let off their fireworks.

"This postponement does not mean the council will be dropping its objection," Għaxaq mayor Darren Abela told Times of Malta

The mayor said that the council is also responsible for representing the interests of other stakeholders, such as residents and farmers in the area, and so will still object to the factory.