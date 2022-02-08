The Planning Authority has postponed a decision on a controversial application to build apartments and garages close to cliffs in Sannat.

In a virtual hearing on Tuesday, PA planning commission chairperson Stephania Baldacchino also asked the authority's executive council, which is chaired by PA chairman Martin Saliba, for guidance on how to interpret relevant policies.

The application (PA/02087/21) is to build 73 flats and 60 garages and is one of three applications that will together create a block of 125 apartments just 300 metres from the cliff edge.

A PA case officer has recommended the application for refusal, because the development exceeds the height limit permitted by planning policies.

Objectors say that the owners have split the mega-project into three applications in an attempt to "salami slice" the plans and bypass PA scrutiny.

NGOs such as Din l-Art Helwa and Moviment Graffitti have spearheaded opposition to the project, which is fronted by Mark Agius. Objectors say the project forms part of the portfolio of Agius, Joseph Portelli and Daniel Refalo.

The other two applications that ostensibly form part of the project have already been approved by the PA, despite both being recommended for refusal.

PA postpones hearing

During Tuesday's hearing, Planning Commission chairperson Stephania Baldacchino and board member Anthony Camilleri asked architect Saviour Micallef to submit a streetscape drawing that shows the heights of approved buildings on the road as well as the heights of the development proposed in the application.

The board also called for clarification on whether the site is facing Outside Development Zone land or not, and raised questions about the interpretation of PA policy GZ-edge 1.

Both Baldacchino and Camilleri said that the PA's "executive board" views were needed before a final decision could be taken.

The PA does not have an 'executive board', though it does have an executive council that is chaired by PA executive chairman Martin Saliba.

A note published by the PA following Tuesday's hearing indicated that the planning commission wants Saliba to "advise on the interpretation of policy GZ-edge 1, building heights and setback" in the application.

The project's case officer has also been asked to clarify whether the objections that prompted them to advise refusal have now been addressed.

The planning commission is now scheduled to decide on the application on March 1.

Objectors speak

Objectors who spoke during Tuesday's hearing said the application would completely destroy the flora and fauna population in the protected area.

The site is very close to a Natura 2000 site, a Special Area of Conservation, and a Special Protected Area.

Objectors also alleged that Portelli is carrying out illegal works in the area and said they had reported this to the Environment Resources Authority and the Planning Authority.

Moviment Graffitti wrote about those allegations ahead of Tuesday's hearing, urging supporters to file reports with the PA.

The NGO also said, following the hearing, that Baldacchino's commission had "accommodated project developers" by "tossing the application into the lap of the executive [council]".

Architect defends project

Architect Saviour Micallef said the application was all within development zones and that he has no knowledge of reports concerning illegal works under way.

He said the opposite side of the street, Triq il-Paranji, is all built or being built up.

Mentioning the height limitation, he referred to a number of previous cases where such an issue was mentioned. He said the entire block qualifies for re-assessment and should be allowed a height of three floors plus basement, similar to the two adjacent blocks on the road.

Regarding ODZ land, the architect continued to argue that the site is not facing ODZ land but is on a development site.