The Planning Authority has postponed a decision over a planning application for an 11-storey hotel by developer Michael Stivala in Gzira after his architect could not attend the hearing due to a "personal emergency".

Another hearing will be held on January 11, 2023.

Just last week, residents and NGOs gathered at the site of the development to protest against the project.

The development (PA/5962/21) is being proposed on the site of a derelict farmhouse that directly abuts the gardens of scheduled Villa Bonici.

The hotel application was recommended for approval, despite over 150 objections by residents.

The gardens that once surrounded the century-old farmhouse had already been cleared and the area was used illegally as a car park for a number of years, before being sanctioned by the Planning Authority in June.

In June, the PA sanctioned the car park. Shortly afterwards, Stivala filed an application to turn the entire site into an 11-storey hotel.