Two sites, one known as L-Għadira s-Safra, limits of Naxxar and part of a larger area known as Ta’ l-Għeriexem and il-Marġ, limits of Rabat are being recommended by the Planning Authority to be declared as ‘public domain’.

The PA said L-Għadira s-Safra is a unique coastal wetland situated between Qalet Marku and Għallis limits of Naxxar. The site was scheduled as a Level 1 Area of Ecological Importance and Level 1 Site of Scientific Importance in 1995 and later designated as a Natura 2000 site in view of the rare protected flora and fauna supported by this habitat.

The area included within Ta’ L-Għeriexem and il-Marġ incorporates the Domus Romana and Saracen Cemetery, located just outside Mdina. In addition to their archaeological value, the site forms part of the Mdina Area of High Landscape Value.

The two locations have been shortlisted from the sites proposed between 2017 and 2019 following a review in accordance to the provisions of the Civil Code. The list of proposed sites included Wied Għomor and Wied il-Kbir in San Ġwann; The Plague Cemetery in Cospicua; the inland and coastal area from Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to Pembroke, Ta’ l-Għeriexem and il-Marġ, limits of Rabat; l-Għadira s-Safra and a site in Bulebel.

RELATED STORIES Whatever happened to public domain status?

Sites and properties may only be proposed by the minister responsible for lands, members of parliament or NGOs. The declaration of sites as public domain rests with parliament.

The public and all stakeholders are being invited to view the Public Domain consultation documents from on the Authority’s website.

Submissions and comments may be sent directly to the Authority at publicdomain@pa.org.mt or by post to Planning Director (Public Domain), Planning Authority, St. Francis Ravelin, Floriana FRN1230.

Proposals for new sites will not be considered through this public consultation exercise. The closing date for submissions is Monday March 30.