The Planning Authority (PA) has refused an application to build a five-storey home for the elderly in Swieqi, citing that the area's local plan specifies that the area is a Residential Priority Area meant for private residences.

The permit also went against several planning authority policies, the Planning Commission, responsible for applications within the development zone, said.

PA/01446/22 would have seen the construction of a 106-bedroom old people's home in Triq is-Swieqi and Triq il-Gejza, a residential area in the locality.

The application submitted by MTA Properties Limited additionally included an ancillary clinic and plans to Excavate four underground floors for parking spaces.

On Friday morning, the Planning Commission followed the case officer's recommendation and refused permission.

The case officer's report noted that the locality's local plan specifies the site as part of a "residential priority area" and cited that as a reason why the permit should be refused.

The report also mentioned that the development would not have "protected or enhanced the character and amenity" of the area and so ran counter to PA policies.

The plans also failed to adhere to policy specifications that plot depth should be limited to 30m from the building line and did not provide adequate levels of comfort, safety and utility to the area, the report said.

The Swieqi local council was among several objectors to the project.

"There can be no doubt that the proposed home will create a great deal of activity, particularly in terms of vehicular traffic including staff and visitors' cars, delivery vehicles," Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat wrote in the council's representation to the Planning Authority.

"The Council is concerned that the proposed development, whilst clearly representing a disadvantage to residents in the area, is not giving back anything to the community," he said.

Other objectors cited the home's proximity to their property.

"With so many residents spending days on end in their rooms, where their only view to the outside world would be overlooking our property," Silvio and Anna Farrugia, who live on Triq is-Swieqi, said.