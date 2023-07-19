The Planning Authority has refused a planning control application which sought the rezoning of vacant land adjacent Zabbar cemetery to allow residential development.

The Authority said it agreed with the Planning Directorate’s arguments that the current zoning as identified in the 2006 local plan for the area should remain. The local plan had zoned this parcel of land for the future extension of the cemetery.

The Authority pointed out that although there currently were no plans for the extension of the cemetery, this land needed to be safeguarded for this eventuality, especially in view of population growth and the prohibition of construction of new cemeteries.

The PA also noted that the proposed rezoning of this site for residential development with a building height of three floors and a semi-basement would visually dominate the existing historic cemetery and would significantly reduce the openness of the area.

The land which is over 1,300m2 abuts the cemetery along the southeast side and has a frontage on three schemed roads, namely, Triq il-Misqa, Triq il-Hawt, and Triq il-Papa Piju XII.