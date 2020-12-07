The Planning Authority is seeking to abolish building height restrictions in the Mrieħel and Marsa industrial parks for more flexibility in the provision of industrial space in Malta.

The proposal, which will include amendments to South Malta and Central Malta Local Plans, is for building heights in these zones to be determined by non-numeric, urban design policies achieving a balance between optimising the space available whilst respecting the environment and the communities that live and work within these areas, the PA said in a statement on Monday.

The proposed urban design parameters which will guide the assessment of building heights will include the operational needs of the business, the under-ground development potential, the topography of the site, the proximity of sites/buildings that must be safeguarded and the impact upon the skyline. The general massing and design of the building must follow best practice in terms of environmentally sustainable design, neighbour compatibility, construction and operational management. No blank party walls will be allowed, it said.

“We are putting forward these proposed changes because we are aware of the shortage of industrial space. Economic growth, new investment and the creation of better employment opportunities can only come about if we optimise the space we have in areas such as that of Mrieħel and Marsa. For government’s recently launched ‘Industrial Infrastructure Enhancement Programme’ to go forward and be successful such measures need to be introduced.” Assistant Director for Planning Joseph Scalpello said, adding that “we are not proposing a carte blanche approach but finding the right balance in the most sustainable manner.”

The proposed policy changes to the partial review of the South Malta Local Plan (policy SMMR 1) and the Central Malta Local Plan (policy CG14, as amended by planning control application PC57/10 of 2012) may be downloaded from the Authority’s website www.pa.org.mt. Submissions may be sent on email address industry.review@pa.org.mt and must be received by January 29, 2021.