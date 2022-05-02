Construction magnate Joseph Portelli has been asked to reduce the size of a proposed pool he wants to build in a protected area of Gozo as the Planning Authority once again deferred a decision on the controversial application.

Plans for the pool at the rear of a block of flats in Xagħra have twice been recommended for refusal but a final decision has not been made.

The application, PA/07509/21, is earmarked for a site directly in the Marsalforn valley and is largely outside the development zone. Conservationists argue it could set a devastating precedent for construction on the valley.

In a sitting of the PA's planning commission on Monday, members considered amendments presented by architect Saviour Micallef.

He was previously asked to provide an extended photo survey from the back of the development, to indicate other approved pools in the area, downscale the proposed pool and area and lower both the pool and a proposed rubble wall.

However, the members of the planning commission asked for additional amendments and deferred a decision by another six weeks.

The application was submitted by Portelli’s business partner Mark Agius.

The area of the of the pool highlighted by a group of NGOs.

Commission chair Martin Camilleri said that while the site was indeed outside the development zone, policies in the area do not exclude the construction of a pool.

Camilleri said that nonetheless, the communal pool was still too big and recommended the architect submit additional drawings reducing its size. The architect was also asked to create a terracing effect to reduce the height between the pool’s boundary wall and the field below it, which must not exceed 1.2 metres from the highest soil level.

Micallef was also asked to look into modifying a proposed external staircase to be incorporated within the development.

Camilleri also imposed a bank guarantee to include the planting and maintenance of the proposed indigenous trees in the garden proposed in the application.

'Devastating precedent'

Several representatives from NGOs as well as private citizens at the virtual hearing spoke about their fears that approving the application would set a precedent for nearby developments.

This would harm the garigue nestled between Marsalforn and Xagħra.

Representing Moviment Graffiti, Rafel Grima said that the Gozo and Comino local plan did not allow for a pool to be constructed outside the development zone, particularly on the ridge of a largely unspoiled valley.

He went on to say that a pool on the back of another development further up the road could not be considered adequate precedent for this application, as the contour of the valley was higher, creating a lesser impact.

“If the PA approves this application it will set a precedent for others to do the same and this cannot happen,” Grima said.

“The area would be totally ruined. It’s on the PA’s conscience to say enough is enough and object to this development.”

The most recent plans submitted by the architect showing the layout of the proposed ODZ pool

FAA coordinator Astrid Vella said that the public had not been provided with photomontages to assess the potential visual impact of the pool on the valley and urged the commission to take a stand on applications put to public consultation with incomplete information.

“We cannot judge the impact of this pool based on another pool that’s six plots away and set in a different contour of the valley, the elevation could be totally different,” she said.

“We cannot makes decisions without the necessary information, especially on such a critical application.”

She urged the commission not to defer and make a decision on the application, as the architect had since had enough time to submit any necessary information.

Architect Tara Cassar, speaking on behalf of heritage conservationist NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa, said that the site was very sensitive and that the Environment Resources Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, whose role is to safeguard the environment had objected on the grounds that the proposal would have a detrimental impact on the environment.

“The relevant policies indicate that this application cannot be justified and its clear that it should be refused,” she said.