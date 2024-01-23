The Planning Authority is set to refuse a permit to upgrade a disused kerbside fuel station on the Sliema front since the proposal runs counter to the new fuel stations policy.

Moreover, the project’s architect failed to submit continuous operational licences, as requested by the Planning Commission during the last sitting.

The case officer originally recommended its approval despite strong objections from residents and concerns about its proximity to two hotels, bars and restaurants.

The recommendation came after no objections were received from the authorities, including the Environment and Resources Authority, Transport Malta, the Regulator for Energy and Water Services, REWS and Enemalta, among others.

Submitted by Michael Attard Services Ltd, the application seeks to upgrade an existing, disused fuel station, including all ancillary facilities, and the upgrading and refurbishment of the underground fuel tanks of the existing filling station, having a total capacity of 60,000 litres of fuel.

The applicant said the upgrading works are intended to improve the quality and standard of the existing installation and the relocation of two fuel dispensers, each having four nozzles supplying three different types of fuel within the footprint of the existing fuel station.

The application is also proposing the replacement of vent stacks, the relocation of the payment terminal and the installation of bollards, as well as the removal of five car parking spaces, including one reserved for blue badge holders.

The 76-square-metre site on Tower Road lies between the Plaza Hotel and the Carlton Hotel, metres away from bars and restaurants.

Objectors argued that the fuel station, which has long been out of use, is extremely close to established residential, tourism and entertainment uses, making it incompatible with its surroundings. Moreover, the cars exiting from the fuel station will cause an obstacle to traffic entering the sharp bend of Old College Street.

They argued that the fuel station created issues of amenity, safety and transport, given its urban context, and should be deemed as inappropriate under the Planning Authority’s policy guidelines on fuel stations approved in April 2020, which sought to relocate fuel stations in residential areas to other sites.

Objectors raised safety concerns given that the proposed station would lie just two metres from buildings and only 68 metres from another fuel station. They said it would further increase the traffic in the area, increasing pollution and fumes.

They also questioned how the fuel station was still licensed since it had been out of operation for almost 10 years. Among the objectors was Nationalist MP and former St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg, who also called for the removal of the old pumps, which had become an eyesore.

Last June, the PA ordered the project’s architect, Chris Cachia, to submit continuous operational licences covering the fuel station, giving him 15 days to submit them.

However, in his report, last updated last week, the case officer noted that these had not been filed, so there was nothing to evaluate.

The report noted that the proposal ran counter to the fuel stations policy, which aims for the sustainable relocation of existing fuel stations having an adverse impact on urban areas.

The report also states that the proposal was expected to generate an increase in traffic flow in a designated tourist and residential area, and breached a policy that aims to protect and enhance the character and amenity of urban areas.

A decision is expected to be made on February 20.