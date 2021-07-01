A dubious interpretation of policy to build a residential dwelling in land outside the development zone in Binġemma has been shot down by the Planning Authority.

Environmental NGOs and residents had come out against the proposal saying the architect behind the project was abusing policy meant to protect the rural character of the area, to justify the development.

The application proposed a two-storey house and garage on vacant land on Triq il-Niċċa, alongside two other dwellings.

According to the North West Local Plan (NWLP), development in the area is only allowed if it constitutes an infill or corner site or forms the end of a terrace of three dwellings.

However, the architect behind the proposal, Robert Musemeci, argued that since one of the two terraced plots is made up of two maisonettes, it should be considered as comprising three dwellings.

On Wednesday, the Planning Commission unanimously voted against the application, in line with the case officer who had recommended the application be refused.

Reacting to the news, NGO Ramblers Association president Ingram Bondin expressed relief to see the rural settlement protected by the correct application of policy.

“We are pleased common sense prevailed in the interpretation of the local plan policies,” he said.