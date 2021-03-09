The Planning Authority has intervened to stop illegal works on a site in Tal-Balal after it found that the area was being used as an open storage area without a permit.

A spokesman for the PA said the site was subject to a valid planning permission “to raise the level of the rubble wall to the maximum of 1.2m from the highest point and 2.4m from the lowest point”.

The permit also covered the replacement of a gate.

But readers drew attention to the fact that mounds of rubble were appearing behind the perimeter wall. They also pointed to the presence of several heavy vehicles entering and exiting the site.

The compliance and enforcement directorate acted after receiving reports from Times of Malta.

It found that the operations were not covered by the planning permit and has given orders for the works to stop.

The PA said it will keep monitoring the situation.