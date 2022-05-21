The Planning Authority is funding almost a quarter of a million in restoration and maintenace works on local clubs and każini to help them recover from the financial blow dealt during the pandemic.

In a statement, the PA said that following the launch of the Irrestawra l-Każin Scheme last year, it received 84 submissions of which 72 were considered valid.

As a result, the Authority is funding close to €250,000 on works ranging from the restoration of the club’s façade including timber balconies and apertures, waterproofing, internal renovation works and the upgrading of certain facilities.

While the każini that applied were predominantly local band clubs, a number of submissions were received from local football clubs, bocci clubs and other voluntary organisations.

Minister Zrinzo Azzopardi said this scheme was another positive initiative where the Planning Authority returned to the community funds raised from the application process.

"I believe that local clubs play a very important role in the community where they reach out to people of similar interests, gather diverse skills and serve as places of recreation," he said.

Martin Saliba PA Executive Chairperson said the importance of our Każini should not be underestimated.

"Besides the cultural heritage that these organisations have within our Maltese society, they serve as places that bring people together, across age ranges and political persuasions, opening up possibilities and as a fora to explore new opportunities," Saliba said.