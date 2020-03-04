The Planning Authority has thrown out an application to convert two disused rooms into a two-storey villa in the agricultural valley of Birguma.

This was the owner’s third attempt to secure a permit after his previous applications, filed in 2017 and 2018, were both rejected, the latter also on appeal.

The site, characterised by agricultural fields, lies just off Triq Għaxqet l-Għajn which cuts across Wied Anġlu, the valley running through Birguma and Għargħur.

The PA’s Planning Commission, which deals with application in Outside Development Zone and Urban Conservation Areas, upheld the recommendation by the PA Planning Directorate and refused the application, particularly because of the lack of conclusive evidence that the existing structures were a disused livestock farm.

Moreover, the Planning Commission said the existing structures are not creating a negative environmental impact and the small scale of the existing building does not justify its redevelopment into a new residential unit.

The proposal was also strongly opposed by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), the Naxxar and Għargħur councils, Nature Trust Malta, Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Moviment Graffiti, Din l-Art Ħelwa and others.

The applicant of PA 8000/19, Julian Azzopardi, wanted to demolish a disused farm and build a villa instead, as well as a reservoir and a timber gate.

The existing structure consists of two rural rooms covering about 60 square metres.

According to the applicant, the site was a registered livestock farm used for the rearing of animals and it stopped operating in May 2003.

ERA insisted that the development would have an adverse impact on the valley system, the rural character of the area and important topographical features.

It described the proposed development as being “of significant concern” owing to the impact of the modern building, which would stand out and pose “a deleterious effect” on the surrounding environment.

The proposal, ERA said, does not respect the size, proportions and character of the original building as the built-up floor area would be three times as large.

Policy on the redevelopment of existing buildings in ODZ does not allow the new built-up area to extend beyond present structures.

It also expressed its concerns that the villa would give rise to requests for further development such as place to park and a swimming pool.

The 2017 application had included a four-car basement garage but this did not feature in the latest plans.