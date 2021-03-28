Planning Development Fund promotes projects that embellish urban areas for the benefit of the wider residential community

Over the past few weeks, the Planning Authority signed an agreement with the Mosta local council to fund six urban improvement projects within their locality.

The authority has agreed to fund six projects – four of which cover the embellishment and paving of narrow roads in various areas of the locality, namely Triq Charles J. Vassallo, Sqaq Xorxa, Triq Dun Mikiel Xerri and Triq San Anton Abbati Sqaq Nru 3.

The two other projects include the creation of a new outdoor gym in the Żokrija area, adjacent to the Mosta Secondary School, and the replacement of existing street lamps to ones that are more energy-efficient.

Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning Aaron Farrugia (second from left) during the launch of the initiative.

The chairperson of the DPF committee, Vincent Cassar, said that “the scope of the DPF is to ensure that ambitious community projects both small and large do not get delayed but are carried out to enhance the quality of life within our towns and villages. These projects, as is the case with many other similar projects we fund, enable the local council of the area to improve the tourism product within their locality. We are working side by side with all local councils to ensure that they can make a difference within their locality.”

Over the past months, within the village core of Mosta, the authority also funded the restoration of four street shrines which had shown clear signs of deterioration. Their restoration, which was fully funded by the DPF, cost €15,000.

The shrines Vergine del Monte Carmelo, St Joseph with Child, The Holy Family and St Francis, lie within the Mosta Heritage Trail. This trail is being created to guide tourists around the attractions of the village.

A shrine in Triq Brittanja, Mosta

The Planning Development Fund receives financing from a few different sources, with on-street parking fees being the most significant among them. Planning gains too make up a portion of the fund, whereby a developer of a sizeable new development is asked to make a financial contribution for the inconvenience caused in the locality where their development occurs.

The submitted funds have primarily been used on a locality’s community projects aimed at mitigating the negative effects of urban development. The contribution, therefore, is kept within the locality to be used on projects that improve its community facilities and green areas.

Since its inception in January 2017, the authority has signed 129 contracts with local councils and NGOs, which cover a total of more than €12.7 million.