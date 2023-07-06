A planning application that sought development permission to sanction a number of outdoor structures along the perimeter of il-Fortizza in Sliema has been refused.

The Planning Authority said the existing illegal structures, as well as the proposed addition of a larger external dining area, were changing the external appearance of il-Fortizza, a landmark, Grade 1 protected, historical building, diminishing its historical value.

In 2001, the authority had only granted permission for the roofing of the existing terrace with a demountable lightweight structure.

What is being proposed together with the existing illegalities on site creates clutter and breaches policy for this area, which allows only minor extensions and the consolidation of existing buildings.

The authority scheduled the British artillery battery of high historical and architectural value as a Grade 1 building in 1995. In 2018, it also scheduled a buffer zone area around the fort to further enrich its protection.