The Planning Authority has turned down a request to de-schedule an area in Ta’ Dmejrek, Siġġiewi, close to the site of extensive cart ruts known as Clapham Junction and the Għar il-Kbir cave settlement.

In a statement, the PA said the site at issue is listed as being of significant archaeological importance. The Ta’ Dmejrek area also contains two sites scheduled at Class B featuring punic tombs and ancient quarries, further underlining its historical and cultural value.

A section of Għar il-Kbir.