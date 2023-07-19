The Planning Authority has refused a planning control application which sought the rezoning of vacant land adjacent to the Żabbar cemetery to accommodate residential development.

The authority agreed with the Planning Directorate’s recommendation that the current zoning as identified in the 2006 local plan for the area should remain.

The local plan had zoned this parcel of land for the future extension of the Żabbar cemetery.

The authority pointed out that although there currently is no proposal for the extension of the existing cemetery, this land needs to be safeguarded for this eventuality, especially with the growth in population and the prohibition of constructing new cemeteries.

The PA also noted that the proposed rezoning of this land for residential development with a building height of three floors and a semi-basement would visually dominate the existing historic cemetery and would significantly reduce the openness of the area.

The land, which is over 1,300 metres square, directly abuts the existing Żabbar cemetery along the southeast side and has a frontage on three schemed roads, namely, Triq il-Misqa, Triq il-Ħawt, and Triq il-Papa Piju XII.