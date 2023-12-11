The Planning Authority intends to allow electricity infrastructure to be built without needing a full development permit.

In a statement on Monday, the PA said it wants to amend the public utility services section of the Development Notification Order (DNO) to include the construction of electricity distribution centres, new substations and the installation of temporary equipment and associated structures required for emergency generation of electrical power.

“This will expedite projects related to the upgrading and maintenance of the electricity distributing network,” the PA said of its proposed change.

Once implemented, the change will allow such works to proceed through a DNO, which is a fast-track permit that is less costly and time-consuming than the full permitting process.

Currently, the DNO already allows certain public utility works, such as those related to laying or inspecting cables and pipes, to be fast-tracked. The PA proposal would extend that provision to works to upgrade the electricity distribution system.

The government has pledged to massively increase its investment in electricity infrastructure, following a series of lengthy power cuts that ground parts of the country to a halt at the height of summer.

Social partners were presented with a detailed overview of the government’s investment plan at a Malta Council for Economic and Social Development meeting held last week.

Enemalta Executive Chairperson Ryan Fava has said the company will be laying 70km of medium voltage cables over the next six months - roughly four times the length of cable laid by Enemalta over the past two years.

The PA’s proposed amendments to the DNO, which can be seen on the PA website, are open to public consultation until January 2, 2024. Submissions must be sent to dno.amendments@pa.org.mt.