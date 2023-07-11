The Planning Authority on Tuesday resumed direct action at the Boċċi club in Pietà to remove illegal development within the Grade 1 scheduled area.

PA enforcement officers first moved into the area in May, but those works were stopped after the contravenor turned filed two back-to-back warrants of prohibitory injunction.

Both those attempts were quashed by the court and the PA is now proceeding with the required remedial works, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The PA said various illegal developments were carried out on-site, and these are subject to multiple enforcement notices, some of which also include daily penalties.

Illegal works consist of excavations and unauthorised extensions to the existing building within parts of the scheduled military glacis.

Due to the sensitivity of the site and to avoid further damage to the scheduled area, the remedial works are being done manually.

The direct action operation is being carried out at the full expense of the contravenor.

The Planning Authority is being assisted by the police.